Justin Thomas delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thomas finished his day in 3rd at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; and Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Justin Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Thomas's 124 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Thomas hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Thomas at 5 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Thomas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 5 under for the round.

Thomas hit his tee at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 7 under for the round.