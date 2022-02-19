  • Justin Thomas delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas chips close and birdies at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.