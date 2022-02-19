Jordan Spieth shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Spieth had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Spieth's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Spieth chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 18th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.