Jordan Spieth shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 18, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Jordan Spieth’s Round 2 highlights from Genesis
In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Jordan Spieth shot a 4-under 67, getting to 9-under through 36 holes, and is seven shots back going into the weekend.
Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Spieth had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Spieth's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Spieth chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 18th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.
