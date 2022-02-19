Jon Rahm shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Jon Rahm hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Rahm's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rahm had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Rahm's 115 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rahm's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Rahm's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.