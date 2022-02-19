  • Jon Rahm shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 11 at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.