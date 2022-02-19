Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Dahmen's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.