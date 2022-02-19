  • Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down for birdie at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.