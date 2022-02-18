-
Strong putting brings Joaquin Niemann a 8-under 63 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 18, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Joaquin Niemann interview after Round 2 at Genesis
Following his second-round, 8-under 63 at The Genesis Invitational 2022, Joaquin Niemann discusses another really good round on the golf course, carrying the momentum from the end of his round on Thursday and being at the top of the leaderboard going into the weekend.
Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Joaquin Niemann hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Niemann had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Niemann's 144 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Niemann hit his 135 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Niemann reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Niemann at 6 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Niemann hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 8 under for the round.
