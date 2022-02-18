Strong putting brings Joaquin Niemann a 8-under 63 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Joaquin Niemann hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Niemann had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Niemann's 144 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Niemann hit his 135 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Niemann reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Niemann at 6 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Niemann hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 8 under for the round.