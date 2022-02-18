  • Strong putting brings Joaquin Niemann a 8-under 63 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

    Interviews

    Joaquin Niemann interview after Round 2 at Genesis

    Following his second-round, 8-under 63 at The Genesis Invitational 2022, Joaquin Niemann discusses another really good round on the golf course, carrying the momentum from the end of his round on Thursday and being at the top of the leaderboard going into the weekend.