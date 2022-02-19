Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Jhonattan Vegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

Vegas hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.