Jason Kokrak shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Jason Kokrak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 314 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kokrak's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Kokrak had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.