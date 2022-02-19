James Hahn shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

James Hahn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hahn hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Hahn's tee shot went 210 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hahn had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.