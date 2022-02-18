Jaekyeong Lee shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Jaekyeong Lee hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 90th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Lee chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 166-yard par-3 16th green, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 2 over for the round.