  • Jaekyeong Lee shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Jaekyeong Lee makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jaekyeong Lee makes birdie on No. 16 at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Jaekyeong Lee makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.