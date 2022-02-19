J.T. Poston putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the Genesis Invitational

J.T. Poston hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 76th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, J.T. Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.T. Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Poston's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 first, Poston chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.