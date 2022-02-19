J.J. Spaun shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Spaun's tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Spaun got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Spaun's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.