Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Matsuyama's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.