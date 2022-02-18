  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

