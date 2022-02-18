Henrik Norlander shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Norlander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Norlander had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.