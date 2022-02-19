Harry Higgs comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Higgs finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Harry Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs's his second shot went 15 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Higgs at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Higgs chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.