Harold Varner III shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Harold Varner III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Varner III hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 first. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Varner III's 199 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

Varner III tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Varner III's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Varner III chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.