Hank Lebioda shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 11th, Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Lebioda hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.

At the 503-yard par-5 first, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Lebioda's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Lebioda hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lebioda had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.