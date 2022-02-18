Francesco Molinari shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Francesco Molinari hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to even-par for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Molinari hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Molinari's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Molinari's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.