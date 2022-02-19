Strong putting brings Erik van Rooyen a 6-under 65 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Erik van Rooyen hit an approach shot from 202 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, van Rooyen had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, van Rooyen's 106 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, van Rooyen had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 6 under for the round.