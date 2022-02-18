  • Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo's 147-yard approach to 11 inches at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.