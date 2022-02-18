Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Grillo's his second shot went 14 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Grillo had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Grillo hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.