Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Frittelli's 76 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Frittelli had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Frittelli's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.