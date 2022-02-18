Dustin Johnson shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Johnson had a 357-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.