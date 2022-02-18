Doug Ghim shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Doug Ghim hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ghim's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 3 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Ghim's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.