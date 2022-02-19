Doc Redman shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Doc Redman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Redman's 152 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.