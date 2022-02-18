David Lipsky shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, David Lipsky hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lipsky chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Lipsky's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.