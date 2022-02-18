Danny Lee putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Danny Lee hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the par-5 11th, Danny Lee chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Danny Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lee hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.