Corey Conners shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 76th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Conners chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.