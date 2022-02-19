Collin Morikawa shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Collin Morikawa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day in 6th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 second, Morikawa's 190 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Morikawa had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Morikawa's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.