Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 103rd at 5 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

Bezuidenhout tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.