Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Chez Reavie hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 first, Reavie's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

Reavie missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Reavie hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.