8-over 79 by Chesson Hadley in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Hadley got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hadley's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Hadley chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 6 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Hadley's tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 8 over for the round.