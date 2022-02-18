Charley Hoffman shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Charley Hoffman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 13 under; and Russell Knox, Adam Scott, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hoffman got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Hoffman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 first. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

Hoffman tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 4 over for the round.