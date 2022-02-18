Charl Schwartzel shoots 6-over 77 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 117th at 9 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Schwartzel took a drop on his third. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and two putted for double bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Schwartzel's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 6 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 7 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Schwartzel hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 first. This moved Schwartzel to 6 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Schwartzel's his second shot went 65 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 6 over for the round.