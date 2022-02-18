  • Carlos Ortiz finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz opens with birdie at Genesis

