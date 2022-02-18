Carlos Ortiz finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Carlos Ortiz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.