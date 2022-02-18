-
Carlos Ortiz finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational
February 18, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz opens with birdie at Genesis
In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Carlos Ortiz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
After a 341 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.
