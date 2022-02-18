Cameron Young delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the second at the Genesis Invitational

Cameron Young hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Young finished his day in 2nd at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Cameron Young had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Young to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Young's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Young hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Young had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Young's 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Young had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 9 under for the round.