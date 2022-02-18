  • Cameron Young delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the second at the Genesis Invitational

  • Following his second-round, 9-under 62 at The Genesis Invitational 2022, Cameron Young talks about a stellar round of golf, limiting mistakes and his mentality going into the weekend being near the top of the leaderboard.
    Cameron Young interview after Round 2 at Genesis

