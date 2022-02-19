Cameron Tringale putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Tringale finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Cameron Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put Cameron Tringale at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Tringale's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.