  • Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith hits tee shot to 2 feet and birdies at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.