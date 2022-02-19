Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Cameron Smith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Smith chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Smith had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Smith hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.