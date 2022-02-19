Cameron Champ shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Champ had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Champ chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Champ chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to even for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Champ chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.