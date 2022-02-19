  • Cameron Champ shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ makes up-and-down birdie from the bunker at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.