Cam Davis finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Cam Davis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Davis got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Davis's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Davis's 154 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to even for the round.