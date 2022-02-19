C.T. Pan putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational

C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, C.T. Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.