Bubba Watson shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Bubba Watson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Watson had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 18th, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 3 over for the round.