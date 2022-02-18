Brooks Koepka shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Brooks Koepka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 90th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Koepka had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 236-yard par-3 fourth green, Koepka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Koepka at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Koepka hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Koepka to 3 over for the round.