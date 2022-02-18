Brian Stuard shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Brian Stuard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Stuard hit his 81 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Stuard hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 under for the round.