Brendan Steele shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Brendan Steele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 103rd at 5 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Steele had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Steele's 182 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Steele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.