  • Brandon Hagy shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Brandon Hagy makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Brandon Hagy sinks 27-footer for birdie at Genesis

