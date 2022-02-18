Brandon Hagy shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Brandon Hagy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 90th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hagy hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Hagy's tee shot went 235 yards to the native area and his approach went 59 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 3 over for the round.