Branden Grace shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Branden Grace hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 103rd at 5 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On his second stroke on the 503-yard par-5 first, Grace went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 14th green, Grace suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grace at 3 over for the round.