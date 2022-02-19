Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Beau Hossler in the second round at the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Beau Hossler hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hossler finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Beau Hossler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hossler hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.