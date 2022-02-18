Anirban Lahiri comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lahiri finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 first, Anirban Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to even for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

Lahiri hit his tee shot 293 yards to the native area on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Lahiri's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lahiri had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt saving par. This put Lahiri at 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Lahiri chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.