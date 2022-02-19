Andrew Putnam shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Putnam missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.