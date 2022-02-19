Andrew Landry shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Andrew Landry hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 117th at 9 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Landry got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Landry's tee shot went 148 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Landry chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.

Landry's tee shot went 279 yards to the native area and his approach went 56 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Landry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 61-feet taking a par. This left Landry to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Landry's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Landry had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.