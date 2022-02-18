Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Smalley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

Smalley tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Smalley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.

Smalley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Smalley to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Smalley's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Smalley hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.